Apple launches fresh spring colors for iPhone cases and watch bands

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 7 2023 - 6:00 am PT
9 Comments

Along with launching the new yellow version of the iPhone 14 today, Apple updated its collection of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands with some fresh spring colors. The new options are available for Apple’s silicone iPhone cases and several different Apple Watch bands.

For the new iPhone cases, here are the new colorways for Apple’s iPhone 14 silicone case that runs $49:

  • Canary Yellow
  • Olive
  • Sky
  • Iris

The new colors are just available for the iPhone 14 lineup. Here’s a look at them:

Apple does have some previously released colors that are similar to the new ones for the iPhone 13 devices.

New Apple Watch bands

There’s an even greater variety of new Apple Watch band colors today. The Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, Sport Band, and Hermès bands have a range of new finishes available including:

  • Sprout Green
  • Canary Yellow
  • Olive
  • Purple Fog
  • Bright Orange
  • Sky
  • Several new Hermès multi-color bands

Apple didn’t launch any new colors for its specific Apple Watch Ultra bands (although any Apple Watch bands work with the Ultra). Check out all the new colors on Apple’s website.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12