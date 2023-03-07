Apple launches fresh spring colors for iPhone cases and watch bands

Along with launching the new yellow version of the iPhone 14 today, Apple updated its collection of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands with some fresh spring colors. The new options are available for Apple’s silicone iPhone cases and several different Apple Watch bands.

For the new iPhone cases, here are the new colorways for Apple’s iPhone 14 silicone case that runs $49:

Canary Yellow

Olive

Sky

Iris

The new colors are just available for the iPhone 14 lineup. Here’s a look at them:

Apple does have some previously released colors that are similar to the new ones for the iPhone 13 devices.

New Apple Watch bands

There’s an even greater variety of new Apple Watch band colors today. The Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, Sport Band, and Hermès bands have a range of new finishes available including:

Sprout Green

Canary Yellow

Olive

Purple Fog

Bright Orange

Sky

Several new Hermès multi-color bands

Apple didn’t launch any new colors for its specific Apple Watch Ultra bands (although any Apple Watch bands work with the Ultra). Check out all the new colors on Apple’s website.