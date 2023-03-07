Apple launches new yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Mar 7 2023 - 5:33 am PT
7 Comments
Yellow iPhone 14

Apple today announced a new yellow colorway for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. This represents the usual spring color refresh for the iPhone line. No new color was announced for the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro series.

The yellow finish will be available to order beginning this Friday, with first units arriving to customers on March 14. Apple also refreshed its lineup of accessories today, so you can complement the new yellow iPhone with a new spring-themed iPhone case.

As you might expect, the yellow iPhone 14 features yellow aluminum sides and a yellow glass back. Yellow joins the existing color lineup options of midnight, starlight PRODUCT(RED), blue, and purple.

Aside from the yellow color, the phone is otherwise unchanged.

As a reminder, iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch OLED display and the 14 Plus is larger at 6.7 inches. The phones are powered by the A15 chip, first introduced in the iPhone 13 Pro. New features included “Action mode” super stabilization for video recording and the addition of the fake-bokeh-effect Cinematic mode for video.

iPhone 14 also features Emergency SOS via Satellite, which allows owners to contact emergency services even if they are away from normal cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Emergency SOS via Satellite is currently free for two years; Apple has not announced pricing.

Emergency SOS via Satellite is currently available in the US, Canada, France, Germany, United Kingdom, and Ireland. Alongside the yellow iPhone 14 announcement, Apple announced that the satellite connectivity features are launching in Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Portugal later in March.

