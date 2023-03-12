Apple testing rebuilt Apple Maps in six new Central Europe countries

Apple is testing a major expansion of the redesigned and rebuilt Apple Maps experience to new users across Europe. With this expansion, Apple is now testing the new Apple Maps design in six new Central European countries…

As usual, this expansion was first spotted by Justin O’Beirne, a cartographer and Apple Maps expert. O’Beirne outlines that the new Apple Maps experience is now being publicly tested in the following countries:

Austria

Croatia

Czechia

Hungary

Poland

Slovenia

This marks the eighteenth time that Apple has expanded the availability of its new Apple Maps data since it first launched with iOS 12 in 2018. O’Beirne says:

Once Expansion #18 is released for all Apple Maps users, Apple’s new map will cover 21.6% of Earth’s land area and 11.7% of the global population (i.e., 927 million people worldwide) across thirty-two countries.

The redesigned and rebuilt Apple Maps experience launched in select parts of the United States in 2018 alongside the release of iOS 12. Apple announced that it had completed the US rollout in June 2020, and an expansion to Europe started soon after that.

Apple touts that the new Apple Maps design gives users faster and more accurate navigation, improved detail, better road coverage, and more. Based on previous release timelines, O’Beirne expects the redesigned and rebuilt Apple Maps experience will officially launch in these six Central Europe countries sometime next month.

