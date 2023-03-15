Sling launches new iOS widget, PiP for desktop, and enhanced ‘Sports Scores’

Timed nicely with the start of the NCAA March Madness tournament, Sling has released three handy updates including a fresh iOS widget, PiP mode called “Side View” plus a new Sports Scores feature to keep up with what’s happening across games while watching TV.

Sling announced the new features in a blog post today (via TechCrunch). “With the college basketball tournaments about to tip off, Sling TV is adding three new features sports fans will love.”

Sports Scores feature expands

The updated Sports Scores feature offers a new row-style view to the Sling home page. That’s in addition to the vertical Sports Score design that works while watching TV.

“In addition to our previously released vertical sports scores (also pictured above and now available on all major devices), the home page of the Sling TV app will feature a dedicated row with live scores, enabling users to check all of the live matchups and jump to the most competitive games. To switch games, just highlight the score of the game you’d like to see and click the “select button” to start watching!”

PiP on desktops

Second, Sling TV now offers a Picture-in-Picture mode called “Side View” for those watching and wanting to multitask on a desktop browser.

Here’s how it works:

To launch the Side Stream feature, click the button that says, “Browse your computer while watching video,” in the top right corner of the player to launch the pop out window. The new player can be moved and will remain on top of whatever page or application you have open.

iOS 16 widget

Finally, the iOS Sling app has several new widgets in multiple sizes that offer a 2-row or 4-row TV guide to easily keep up with what’s next.

You can also edit the channels that show up in the widget guide for a customized experience. Sling TV also recommends making a widget stack to combine multiple Sling guides on your Home Screen.

As noted by TechCrunch, keep in mind Sling doesn’t offer CBS to watch March Madness but you can watch games broadcast on TBS, TNT, or truTV with the Sling Blue plan. And the women’s NCAA tournament is on ESPN which requires the Sling Orange plan.

Sling is currently offering a deal priced at $27.50 for your first month of the Blue + Orange plan bundle.