Mkeke has been specializing in designing iPhone cases since 2015. During that time they have been able to become a Top iPhone cases brand, generating well over 1,000,000 positive reviews! Now, Mkeke has revamped their new iPhone 14 lineup of cases to give us two amazing new offerings– including an all-new magnetic case– that will make you think twice about getting a case directly from Apple. Check out the video below for our hands-on look and for a limited time get 20% off on Amazon.

Since the iPhone 12 lineup launched with the all new MagSafe feature, more and more consumers are needing cases that are MagSafe compatible. More customers are using MagSafe chargers, MagSafe wallets, and other MagSafe accessories. Having a case with support for MagSafe that also increases the MagSafe magnet strength is a must.

In steps Mkeke’s new Magnetic Case. This case is great for anyone who likes to show off the color of the phone they got while still providing immense protection to their iPhones. The clear magnetic case provides iPhone users with a thick and sturdy case that makes them feel confident when using it in the hand.

Some of its notable features include:

Raised bezels and four corners with built-in airbags can prevent the screen and camera from smashing or getting scratched.

It has military grade drop protection that can protect the phone when suddenly dropping.

Mkeke has climate pledge-friendly certification, Amazon choice, and best seller banner on Amazon.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max case with MagSafe is compatible with all QI-certified MagSafe chargers and car mounts. (Strong 2600G magnetic Force)

The four airbag corners really help lessen any and all impact the iPhone gets when being dropped from tall heights, and the lip around both the screen and the camera allows you to place your phone down knowing that it will not get scuffed or scratched. For me, the best feature is the strength of the magnets, that 2600 G of magnetic force really helps in keep constant contact with all of your MagSafe accessories!

Mkeke’s new silicone case

These new silicone cases from Mkeke are the ones that I would personally go with. If you have ever used one of Apple’s first-party silicone cases then you’ll be very familiar with what this feels like. The outside shell of the case is this soft touch rubber material that is extremely pleasant to hold in the hand. Everything is very smooth, but still easily gripable.

Then the interior of the case might be my favorite part. It is made up of a soft touch microfiber lining to help keep your phone fully protected. It also has very minimal branding, with the logo being shown on the interior of the case.

Some other features to consider:

Skin-friendly and designed for customer’s comfort.

It adopts real environmental protection liquid silicone, composed of Betley new material, synthetic silicone resin, and ink HSL-E0806.

Streamlined curved surface design, no scratchy feeling when touched.

Magnetic function For iPhone case with MagSafe is compatible with all QI-certified MagSafe chargers and car phone mounts.

Built-in N52H magnets with strong magnetic attraction reach 2900Gs effectively strengthen magnetic connections and ensure wireless charging is automatically aligned.

Healthy and environmentally friendly materials that meet RoHS, California 65, and other environmental requirements. Product materials have passed the international carbon neutral certification.

The uniform design, soft touch material, and MagSafe enhancements make this silicone case one of my favorite ones this year, and I haven’t even mentioned the price!

Pricing & availability

Both of these cases are available right now on Amazon. The clear magnetic case is available in 10 different colors, for all iPhones in the iPhone 14 line up and goes for $16.99. The silicone case is also available for all iPhone 14 versions, comes in eight different colors, and starts at $16.99 as well (with the $2 off coupon). Meanwhile, Apple charges $49.99 for their versions of these cases!

Wrap-up (+ 20% off)

Both of these Mkeke offerings are great for anyone looking for a MagSafe-compatible case. I would personally go with the silicone case, but that is just my preference. Both cases offer great protection, strong MagSafe magnets, and the ability to style them how you please.

For a limted time, you can get 20% off the new Mkeke cases on Amazon when signed in.

What do you think of these cases? Are they worth it for less than $20? Let me know, and let’s discuss in the comments!