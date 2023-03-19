Ted Lasso cast to visit the White House, talk ‘mental health and well-being’ with the Bidens

The first episode of Ted Lasso season three premiered last week on Apple TV+. In conjunction with season three’s launch, the cast of the hit show will visit the White House on Monday to “promote mental health and well-being.”

Ted Lasso heads to the White House

Apple and the Biden Administration made the announcement on Sunday evening. President Biden teased the crossover with a post on Twitter, showing Ted Lasso’s iconic “Believe” sign hanging outside of the Oval Office.

As reported by the Associated Press, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the Ted Lasso cast to “discuss the importance of addressing your mental health to promote your overall well-being.” The Bidens have apparently “seen some of the show” and are familiar with its message:

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character — an American coaching a soccer team in London — and other members of the cast will meet with the Bidens “to discuss the importance of addressing your mental health to promote overall wellbeing,” the White House said. The third season of the Emmy-winning, feel-good Apple TV+ series began streaming last week.

A White House official said the Bidens had seen some of the show and are familiar with its “message of positivity, hope, kindness, and empathy.”

Alongside Jason Sudeikis, other Ted Lasso cast members stopping by the White Huse on Monday include Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance.

Excerpts of the White House event will likely be shared with the public, as will pictures of the cast and the Bidens. Ted Lasso season three is available on Apple TV+ now, with new episodes airing every Wednesday.

