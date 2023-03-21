T-Mobile tapped by AAA to become exclusive carrier for its roadside assistance fleet

After announcing a major partnership with Vail Resorts last month, T-Mobile has made another deal to become the exclusive provider for the entire AAA roadside assistance fleet.

T-Mobile detailed the partnership in a newsroom post this morning:

T-Mobile announced that AAA has selected the Un-carrier to be its exclusive wireless partner to help keep their drivers and members safe when minutes count. Under this long-term agreement, T-Mobile will provide connectivity for AAA-owned roadside assistance fleets nationwide. Additionally, T-Mobile has outfitted thousands of AAA roadside assistance technicians with 5G phones so they can stay connected on the road and beyond.

Along with T-Mobile connected 5G phones, AAA is setting up its roadside assistance techs with in-vehicle tablets plus an IoT + Geotab telematics solutions to help “AAA roadside assistance fleet managers with actionable data and reports that offer insights on driver behavior; route optimization and fuel economy and vehicle health, diagnostics and maintenance.”

AAA’s VP shared a comment about the decision to go with T-Mobile:

“Our top priority is to keep our members and our roadside assistance providers safe,” said Margaret Pittelkow, Vice President of Automotive for AAA. “To do this, we have to respond to calls for help quickly. It’s why we chose T-Mobile as our exclusive wireless partner. We know that with their fast and reliable 5G network, we can take our service to the next level.”

T-Mobile also highlighted that since last summer, it offers a free year of AAA Classic or Basic for all T-Mobile Magenta, Magenta MAX, and eligible small business customers.