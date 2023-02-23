T-Mobile coming to the rescue to bolster 5G coverage across 36 mountain resorts

T-Mobile and Vail Resorts have signed a multi-year deal that will expand the Uncarrier’s 5G coverage and capacity across 36 of Vail’s US resorts. The investment will be valuable for T-Mobile customers and Vail Resorts staff, particularly as the company is set to launch mobile passes and lift tickets “next season.”

T-Mobile announced the details in a newsroom post this morning:

T-Mobile was selected by Vail Resorts as its exclusive nationwide wireless partner in a multi-year partnership focused on bringing 5G innovation to the slopes, trails and lodges at its 36 resorts across the country. T-Mobile will further expand and enhance its resort coverage and capacity, with already significantly more 5G coverage at Vail Resorts’ U.S. resort properties than AT&T and Verizon.

As a refresher, Vail owns some of the most popular mountain resorts in the US (plus partner resorts abroad). Stateside, those include Vail, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Beaver Creek, Park City, Heavenly, Stowe, and many more.

The new deal makes T-Mobile the exclusive nationwide wireless partner for Vail Resorts with the goal of leveraging “the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network to improve connectivity for resort employees and guests, explore 5G-powered solutions to enhance resort operations, and support sustainability goals.”

Speaking of sustainability, T-Mobile notes it will work with Vail Resorts to move toward “zero waste to landfill, zero impact to forests and habitat, and zero net emissions.” The Uncarrier highlights it hit 100% of total electricity use covered by renewable energy in 2021.

Mobile passes for 2023/2024

Vail Resort’s CMO Ryan Bennett shared a statement about the T-Mobile partnership and noted that the expanded 5G coverage would be key in “allowing us to explore more innovations like our Mobile Pass and Lift Ticket feature rolling out next season, as well as operate even more efficiently with better-connected teams.”

