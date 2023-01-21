Which US carrier has the fastest data speeds? Here’s what the newest tests show

Ookla has released its Q4 report for US mobile Internet speeds and more. One carrier continues a strong lead over competitors with 2x faster download speeds, plus the top consistency, availability, and lowest latency.

Ookla, creators of the popular Speedtest, shared its report for US mobile and broadband Internet performance for Q4 2022.

T-Mobile continued to outperform the competition for mobile service with a median download speed over 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T. The Uncarrier also won almost ever other metric Ookla measured.

US Mobile speeds for Q4 2022

The median download speed for T-Mobile came in at 151.37 Mbps for Q4 2022, a notable increase from the 116.14 it scored for Q3 2022 in Ookla’s study. Verizon and AT&T came in with more than 2x slower median download speeds at 69.01 and 65.57 Mbps, respectively. That was compared to their Q3 results of 58.64 and 57.94 Mbps.

For median upload speeds, the major US carriers were within about 4 Mbps with T-Mobile leading at 12.53 Mbps.

And for 5G median download speeds, T-Mobile remained far ahead of competitors for Q4 with 216.56 Mbps:

T-Mobile also won in Ookla’s study for:

Lowest Latency

Best Consistency

Video

5G Video

5G Availability

5G Consistency

For more data like regional results, fixed broadband performance, and more, be sure to check out Ookla’s full results.

We’ve also got an in-depth comparison considering a variety of carrier attributes:

