Which US carrier has the fastest data speeds? Here’s what the newest tests show

Michael Potuck

- Jan. 21st 2023 10:49 am PT

Fastest US carrier latest study
0 Comments

Ookla has released its Q4 report for US mobile Internet speeds and more. One carrier continues a strong lead over competitors with 2x faster download speeds, plus the top consistency, availability, and lowest latency.

Ookla, creators of the popular Speedtest, shared its report for US mobile and broadband Internet performance for Q4 2022.

T-Mobile continued to outperform the competition for mobile service with a median download speed over 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T. The Uncarrier also won almost ever other metric Ookla measured.

US Mobile speeds for Q4 2022

The median download speed for T-Mobile came in at 151.37 Mbps for Q4 2022, a notable increase from the 116.14 it scored for Q3 2022 in Ookla’s study. Verizon and AT&T came in with more than 2x slower median download speeds at 69.01 and 65.57 Mbps, respectively. That was compared to their Q3 results of 58.64 and 57.94 Mbps.

For median upload speeds, the major US carriers were within about 4 Mbps with T-Mobile leading at 12.53 Mbps.

And for 5G median download speeds, T-Mobile remained far ahead of competitors for Q4 with 216.56 Mbps:

T-Mobile also won in Ookla’s study for:

  • Lowest Latency
  • Best Consistency
  • Video
  • 5G Video
  • 5G Availability
  • 5G Consistency

For more data like regional results, fixed broadband performance, and more, be sure to check out Ookla’s full results.

We’ve also got an in-depth comparison considering a variety of carrier attributes:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is the 3rd largest U.S. wireless carrier behind Verizon and AT&T.

AT&T

AT&T
Verizon Ookla

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12