T-Mobile keeps lead for mobile performance; Spectrum wins fastest broadband in Ookla report

Ookla has released its fall report for US mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds. Continuing its lead in mobile performance, T-Mobile had download speeds almost 2x faster than AT&T and Verizon, plus the strongest consistency and 5G availability. For fixed broadband, Spectrum beat out COX and XFINITY for the fastest download speeds.

Ookla, the maker of Speedtest, shared its report for US mobile and broadband Internet performance for Q3 2022 today.

T-Mobile again outperformed the competition – continuing the results we’ve seen from Opensignal, PCMag, and Ookla over the summer.

US Mobile speeds for Q3 2022

The median download speed for T-Mobile came in at 116.14 Mbps for Q2 this year in Ookla’s study. Verizon and AT&T came in at about half of that median speed at 58.64 and 57.94 Mbps, respectively.

For median upload speeds, the major US carriers were within about 3 Mbps with T-Mobile leading at 10.91 Mbps.

T-Mobile also won for overall consistency. Ookla’s definition of this metric is a carrier “showing at least 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload speeds.”

For 5G, T-Mobile also led with 193.06 Mbps median download speed and 69.2% availability.

However, Verizon did just edge out T-Mobile for 5G consistency by 0.3%:

US broadband speeds for Q3 2022

For fixed broadband Internet, Spectrum led the pack with a 211.66 Mbps median download speed with COX and XFINITY following at 196.52 and 191.65, respectively.

Interestingly, Spectrum came in second to last for median upload speed with a measly 11.69 Mbps. AT&T and Verizon led that metric with 125.87 and 108.64 Mbps median speeds.

For the best performance by location, New Jersey, Florida, and New York had the fastest fixed median download speeds with 204.48, 193.13, and 190.04 Mbps.

Check out the full Ookla report for more details by region/city, provider, and more.

