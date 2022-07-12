T-Mobile takes the cake again for 5G speeds and availability in latest Opensignal study

Opensignal is out today with its latest in-depth report on 5G. T-Mobile continues to lead the pack when it comes to 5G download/upload speeds, availability, and reach. Meanwhile, Verizon did repeat its wins for the 5G Voice app and Games experiences in the latest report.

Opensignal published its July 2022 5G User Experience Report for the US this morning that covers data collected between March and June. The study is based on millions of devices and billions of measurements.

Mirroring what Opensignal found in its report that it released back in January, the latest data shows T-Mobile continuing to win the 5G race when it comes to speed, availability, and what Opensignal calls “reach.”

That comes as T-Mobile has launched its 5G Home Internet to 5 million more homes – covering over 40 million now.

Just like the like time around, Verizon was able to beat out T-Mobile for the Voice app and Games experiences. AT&T didn’t come away with any wins for the six categories in Opensignal’s 5G study.

5G download speeds

For average 5G download speeds, T-Mobile continues with a big lead at 171 Mbps. That’s up 21 Mbps since Opensignal’s last report where it was at 150 Mbps.

Verizon has gained some ground moving to 72.8 Mbps from 56.2 last time around. AT&T barely increased its average download speeds reaching 53.6 Mbps after offering 49.1 back in January.

5G upload speeds

Across all three major US carriers, 5G average upload speeds have remained almost unchanged from January.

T-Mobile still leads with average 5G upload speeds of 17.8 Mbps, Verizon follows with 14, and AT&T is in third with 10 Mbps.

5G availability, reach, voice app, and more

Here’s a look at how the carriers performed this time around for the other categories. Notably, T-Mobile increased availability by over 5% since January to 40.6%.

Opensignal says this is T-Mobile’s fifth win for 5G reach, here’s how it describes the metric:

“In simple terms, 5G Reach measures the 5G mobile experience in all the locations that matter most to everyday users – i.e. all the places where they live, work and travel. 5G Reach for each operator is measured on a scale from 0 to 10.”

Tight results between all the carriers for the 5G voice experience, but Verizon was able to eke it out.

With a bit larger lead, Verizon also won the 5G games experience.

More Opensignal results

Opensignal also released a new study called the “Adaptive Video Experience.” Verizon won first place for the 5G tests and T-Mobile won for the overall test.

Going beyond the 5G study, Opensignal also ranked the major US carriers for the overall wireless experience. The results mostly mirror the 5G results with T-Mobile taking the most awards but Verizon and AT&T each won a category for coverage.

