T-Mobile continues to lead mobile speeds while COX wins fastest broadband in Ookla report

Ookla is out with its latest report for mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds in the US. Continuing a string of wins, T-Mobile came in first for best mobile performance with download speeds almost 2x faster than AT&T and Verizon along with having the strongest consistency and 5G availability. For fixed broadband, COX beat out XFINITY for the fastest download speeds.

Ookla, the maker of Speedtest, shared its report for US mobile and broadband Internet performance during Q2 2022 on its website today.

For mobile, T-Mobile again outperformed the competition – corroborating results we’ve seen from recent Opensignal and PCMag studies.

However, we did just see a J.D Power study that showed Verizon as the most reliable carrier in the US.

US Mobile speeds for Q2 2022

The median download speed for T-Mobile came in at 116.54 Mbps for Q2 this year in Ookla’s study. Verizon and AT&T came in at roughly half the median speed at 59.67 and 54.64 Mbps, respectively.

For median upload speeds, the major US carriers were much closer:

When it came to consistency, here’s what Ookla found:

For 5G, T-Mobile led for both median download speeds and availability, although Verizon and AT&T made up a slight bit of ground:

US broadband speeds for Q2 2022

For fixed broadband Internet, COX took top honors with a 196.73 Mbps median download speed with XFINITY and Spectrum following closely behind at 184.08 and 183.74, respectively.

Interestingly, COX ranked last for median upload speed at just 10.6 Mbps. Frontier, Verizon, and AT&T led that with 100+ Mbps median upload speeds.

Check out the full Ookla report for more details like regional/city performance and more.

