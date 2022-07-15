J.D. Power names best US carrier in quality performance wireless study

J.D. Power is out with its latest report on quality performance for wireless networks in the US. For the second study this year, Verizon took top honors for the best quality network performance. Read on for how each carrier ranked in the six US regions.

J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study—Volume 2 includes over 34,000 responses from wireless customers across the country between January and June this year.

The metric J.D. Power looked at is how many network quality problems per 100 connections customers experienced for each carrier.

Verizon won out over T-Mobile and AT&T for almost every region including the Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Northeast, Southeast, and West.

In the Mid-Atlantic and North Central regions, Verizon led with 8 problems per 100.

In the Northeast, Southeast, and West regions, Verizon won with 10 problems per 100 with AT&T and T-Mobile following behind with 11 and 12 per 100.

AT&T was just able to edge out Verizon and T-Mobile with 11 problems per 100 connections in the Southwest market.

9to5Mac’s Take

While AT&T and Verizon are playing catch up with T-Mobile when it comes to average network speeds, particularly with 5G, (via Opensignal and PCMag), this new J.D. Power report reinforces Verizon’s spot as the most reliable US wireless network.

The study also highlights that all the US carriers have had an increase in network problems compared to the last time it published this same study back in January 2022. It hasn’t been a big increase, but problems have on average gone up about 2-3 per 100 since then.

Meanwhile, in the battle for customers, Verizon just launched a new, $30 entry-level 5G unlimited plan. And T-Mobile launched free in-flight data, free worldwide data, and expanded its 5G Home Internet to 5 million more homes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: