Verizon launches more affordable entry-level ‘Welcome Unlimited’ 5G plan at $30 per month

After upgrading its $35 5G plan last month with a 5GB hotspot, Verizon is back today with an all-new plan that offers its most affordable price to get unlimited data, including 5G coverage. Verizon Welcome Unlimited is the new entry-level plan priced as low as $30 per line per month with four phones.

Verizon announced the new Welcome Unlimited offering in a press release today:

“Welcome Unlimited opens the door for more people to switch to the network more Americans rely on, at a highly-competitive price,” said Manon Brouillette, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. “Today, we are making it easy for customers to leave their wireless provider and join Verizon at an entry-level price point when they bring their own device.”

Here are the details:

Welcome Unlimited includes unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network

Includes unlimited access to Verizon’s 5G coverage, but throttling may occur in congested areas and hotspot is not included

$30 per line per month for four lines with Auto Pay, plus taxes and fees

Up to $240 Verizon e-gift card per line when you activate your own 4G LTE or 5G phone on the Welcome Unlimited plan – up to $960 for a family of four

9to5Mac’s Take – Welcome Unlimited differences

It’s great to see Verizon offering an even more affordable entry-level unlimited plan that includes 5G coverage. Welcome Unlimted starting at $30 per line with auto pay and four lines is $5 below the 5G Start unlimited plan that goes for $35 per line.

The two main differences between Welcome Unlimited and 5G Start are that you don’t get the 5GB hotspot and there is the potential to see your speeds throttled in busy areas with the $30 Welcome Unlimited.

More difference is that with the Welcome Unlimited plan all of your lines are on that plan. In contrast, with Verizon’s 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, and 5G Get More, you can mix and match plans on different lines. And like 5G Start, you don’t get access to Verizon’s 5G UWB – the fastest flavor of 5G with Welcome Unlimited.

However, if you really just need the most basic unlimited plan and want Verizon’s reliable and fast network, Welcome Unlimited looks like a solid value.

To see the new Welcome Unlimited plan scroll down below the four main 5G plans on Verizon’s landing page.

