T-Mobile launches free worldwide and in-flight data, 25 cent Shell gas discount, more

During its latest Uncarrier event today, T-Mobile has announced its latest initiative to offer more value to customers. With a range of new travel focused benefits, T-Mobile users are getting free high-speed worldwide data, free in-flight data with major airlines, a free year of AAA membership, $0.25 off gas per gallon at Shell, and a hub to book travel at up to 40% off.

Today’s announcements follow T-Mobile’s “Internet Freedom” event in May where it launched $30/month 5G Home Internet with perks like free trials, up to $500 in early termination fees, lifetime pricelock, and more.

Now the latest moves from the Uncarrier are all about travel and there are some notable perks for its Magenta plan customers. T-Mobile debuted all of the new offers in its “Coverage Beyond” event.

5GB high-speed data for worldwide use in almost any country Unlimited low-speed worldwide data (previously available)

Free in-flight streaming (entire flight) with major airlines on select flights Delta, American, and Alaska Airlines available from June 21, United Airlines partnership coming soon

Free year of AAA membership

$0.25 off per gallon of gas with Shell

T-Mobile Travel service to book trips at up to 40% discounts (powered by Priceline)

T-Mobile’s Magenta plans start from as low as ~$26 per line when you have four lines.

Check out all the details in T-Mobile’s announcement below.

