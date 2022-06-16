T-Mobile launches free worldwide and in-flight data, 25 cent Shell gas discount, more

Michael Potuck

- Jun. 16th 2022 7:28 am PT

T-Mobile Coverage Beyond
0

During its latest Uncarrier event today, T-Mobile has announced its latest initiative to offer more value to customers. With a range of new travel focused benefits, T-Mobile users are getting free high-speed worldwide data, free in-flight data with major airlines, a free year of AAA membership, $0.25 off gas per gallon at Shell, and a hub to book travel at up to 40% off.

Today’s announcements follow T-Mobile’s “Internet Freedom” event in May where it launched $30/month 5G Home Internet with perks like free trials, up to $500 in early termination fees, lifetime pricelock, and more.

Now the latest moves from the Uncarrier are all about travel and there are some notable perks for its Magenta plan customers. T-Mobile debuted all of the new offers in its “Coverage Beyond” event.

  • 5GB high-speed data for worldwide use in almost any country
    • Unlimited low-speed worldwide data (previously available)
  • Free in-flight streaming (entire flight) with major airlines on select flights
    • Delta, American, and Alaska Airlines available from June 21, United Airlines partnership coming soon
  • Free year of AAA membership
  • $0.25 off per gallon of gas with Shell
  • T-Mobile Travel service to book trips at up to 40% discounts (powered by Priceline)

T-Mobile’s Magenta plans start from as low as ~$26 per line when you have four lines.

Check out all the details in T-Mobile’s announcement below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is the 3rd largest U.S. wireless carrier behind Verizon and AT&T.

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12