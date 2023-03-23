 Skip to main content

SoundHound bringing ChatGPT to its iOS and Android apps with tech to avoid ‘AI hallucinations’

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 23 2023 - 8:50 am PT
SoundHound is the latest company to integrate OpenAI’s generative artificial intelligence. While it’s most well-known for its music recognition service, SoundHound is bringing ChatGPT to its Chat AI iOS and Android apps and adding its own special sauce to avoid “AI hallucinations.”

SoundHound announced the news in a newsroom post today:

With the launch of the accompanying SoundHound Chat AI app, consumers and businesses will be able to experience for themselves how voice is the most natural interface for Generative AI and other information domains. The multimodal nature of SoundHound Chat AI allows users to submit a query in the fastest, most efficient way – by speaking – while text and/or audio output relays the response. The SoundHound Chat AI app is now available by subscription in the Android Google Play Store and coming soon to the iOS App Store.

Looking to differentiate from competitors and offer the best experience, SoundHound says it is using a proprietary Conversational AI Language called “CaiLAN” with ChatGPT to avoid “so-called AI hallucinations.” The company claims that it will pick “the best answer for any question — whether that’s real-time information that Large Language Models can’t handle (like weather, navigation, stock prices, or sending texts) or a knowledge-based query better met with Generative AI.”

CaiLAN is touted as being able to “expertly arbitrate responses” which is how it offers “better answers for the right domain.”

Other features of the SoundHound Chat AI app include natural speech recognition, the ability to use follow-up questions, and the promise of “fast and accurate results.”

SoundHound Chat AI will be available very soon on the App Store and is available now on the Google Play Store.

Per SoundHound, here are a couple of ideas to try with the new app:

  • “Show me romantic restaurants in San Francisco that have more than 4 stars on Yelp and have a patio, but exclude chains.”
    • “Sort by rating, then by highest price but exclude the ones with 4 dollar signs.”
    • “Don’t show anything with less than 100 reviews.”
    • “Only include the Japanese and Italian ones.”
    • “How long does it take to drive from San Francisco airport to the first one?”
    • “Does it have parking?”
    • “Call it.”
  • “Did the Warriors win their last game?”
    • “When’s the next home game?”
    • “How do I get tickets?”
    • “Can you tell me the best way to get there from San Jose using public transportation?”
    • “Is it raining there tonight?”
