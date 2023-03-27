Apple releases tvOS 16.4 with new ‘Dim Flashing Lights’ feature

Rounding out today’s collection of software updates, Apple has released tvOS 16.4 and HomePod Software 16.4. For Apple TV users, there’s a notable new ‘Dim Flashing Light’s feature for the first time.

Apple’s release notes for HomePod Software 16.4 and tvOS 16.4 are both the same. “This update includes performance and stability improvements,” Apple says. In a support document, however, Apple has a few more details on what’s new in tvOS 16.4:

This update adds Dim Flashing Lights, an accessibility option to automatically dim the display of video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected, and includes performance and stability improvements.

Your Apple TV should automatically update to tvOS 16.4, but you can also manually initiate the update via the Settings app. tvOS 16.4 is available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Your HomePod or HomePod mini should also automatically update to HomePod Software 16.4. You can also manually manage HomePod firmware versions via the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

