 Skip to main content

Apple releases tvOS 16.4 with new ‘Dim Flashing Lights’ feature

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 27 2023 - 10:34 am PT
1 Comment
apple tv app featured

Rounding out today’s collection of software updates, Apple has released tvOS 16.4 and HomePod Software 16.4. For Apple TV users, there’s a notable new ‘Dim Flashing Light’s feature for the first time.

Apple’s release notes for HomePod Software 16.4 and tvOS 16.4 are both the same. “This update includes performance and stability improvements,” Apple says. In a support document, however, Apple has a few more details on what’s new in tvOS 16.4:

This update adds Dim Flashing Lights, an accessibility option to automatically dim the display of video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected, and includes performance and stability improvements.

Your Apple TV should automatically update to tvOS 16.4, but you can also manually initiate the update via the Settings app. tvOS 16.4 is available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Your HomePod or HomePod mini should also automatically update to HomePod Software 16.4. You can also manually manage HomePod firmware versions via the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…
tvOS 16

tvOS 16

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com