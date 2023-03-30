Jeweler creates the first custom anodized Apple Watch Ultra, here it is in blue [Video]

Last fall, an Arizona jeweler became the first to give a polished titanium finish to the Apple Watch Ultra. Now De Billas Lux is back with another interesting offering, anodizing Apple Watch Ultra with custom colors. What it says is the first of its kind is an anodized blue and gold version of Apple’s high-end wearable.

On its Watch Plating Pros YouTube channel, De Billas Lux showed off the custom Apple Watch Ultra in the unique blue finish. Going for a mixed metals aesthetic, the customer asked for the Digital Crown to be anodized in gold and matched with a gold link bracelet.

De Billas Lux kept the International Orange perimeter of the Digital Crown while the Action button was transformed to blue.

The company is able to do the process in a range of colors. However, in the video, they note that while black has been one of the biggest requests, it’s not possible as “it’s just not on the spectrum” without sharing more specifics.

Like the polished titanium Apple Watch Ultra, the custom anodized version is priced at $1,499 (watch included). For other finishes and more customization options, you can reach out to De Billas Lux to get a quote.

9to5Mac’s Take

For me, the titanium edge that remains on the perimeter with the bold blue and gold is too busy, but I dig the idea of custom colors for Apple Watch Ultra. It’s neat to see De Billas Lux innovating and bringing more variety to the market.

If you’re good with the $700 premium for a custom color it looks like you can get almost any finish except black. However, if you’re just looking to switch up your Apple Watch aesthetic more affordably, you could just go for a new band instead 😁.

What do you think about custom Apple Watch Ultra colors? Do you like this blue and gold or would you prefer a different aesthetic? Share your thoughts in the comments!