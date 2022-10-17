Apple Watch Ultra with polished titanium finish? This jeweler is offering it for everyone

Michael Potuck

- Oct. 17th 2022 10:56 am PT

Polished Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra comes with the largest case and display in the history of the company’s wearables with a range of new features. However, it’s only available in a matte titanium finish. Now an Arizona jeweler is specializing in polishing the titanium case and buttons for a slick aesthetic. Read on for a closer look at the polished Apple Watch Ultra that’s available to anyone, for a price.

We’ve seen a number of people show off the Apple Watch Ultra with a polished link bracelet. However, for those looking for a more traditional and matching aesthetic, the matte titanium may not be the right fit.

Polished Apple Watch Ultra

Now Arizona jeweler De Billas Lux/Watch Plating Pros is offering a way for customers to get a fully polished Apple Watch Ultra. On YouTube today, the business shared a look at what it can do.

Matching the polished case, the process even removes the International Orange color of the Action button.

Along with offering to polish your existing watch, De Billas Lux sells already polished ones, just shy of double the Ultra’s normal price at $1,499.

Here’s how the jeweler describes the process:

“This watch started as a new Apple Watch Ultra made out of titanium which comes with a dull silver finish. This has been electro treated to remove the previous finish including the orange button color and then deep polished to achieve a beautiful mirror finish. Get yours at www.debillaslux.com

We can polish your Apple Watch Ultra or sell you the already polished watch. Feel free to reach out to us at support@debillasluxury.com
www.debillaslux.com
+15208205224″

From about the same $1,499 price, De Billas Lux does gold plating for other models like Apple Watch Series 8.

What do you think about the polished finish on the Ultra? Share your thoughts in the comments!

H/T, thanks Rocco!

