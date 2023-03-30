Apple rolling out first iOS 16.5 public beta along with other software updates

Following the release of the first iOS 16.5 beta to developers on Tuesday, Apple is now rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to users registered in the Apple Beta Software Program. The update comes with some minor improvements, including new Siri commands.

iOS 16.5 beta 1

Right now, iOS 16.5 seems more like a minor update focused on fixing bugs and improving the overall stability of the operating system. There are new Siri commands to start or stop a screen recording. Apple is also adding a dedicated Sports tab to the Apple News app with iOS 16.5.

Moreover, code found in iOS 16.5 shows that Apple has been working on a new quad-box Picture-in-Picture mode for streaming sports in the Apple TV app.

Beta testers can install iOS 16.5 by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. It’s unclear when Apple plans to make iOS 16.5 available to the public. Today’s build number is 20F5028e.

In addition to iOS 16.5 public beta 1, Apple is also rolling out the following updates to users registered in the Apple Beta Software Program:

iPadOS 16.5 beta 1 (20F5028e)

watchOS 9.5 beta 1 (20T5527c)

tvOS 16.5 beta 1 (20L5527d)

macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 1

Spot any changes in today’s software updates? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.