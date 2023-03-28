iOS 16.5 beta 1 and more launching to developers today

Just one day after the release of iOS 16.4 to everyone, Apple is once again kick-starting the beta testing process. iOS 16.5 beta 1 is rolling out to registered developers starting today, with a public beta likely to follow later this week or next week.

iOS 16.5 beta 1 will be available today to registered developer beta testers. As the update rolls out over the air within the next hour, you’ll be able to install it by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The build number for today’s update is 20F5028e.

We’re still downloading iOS 16.5 onto our devices to check what’s new. There are, however, a few features that Apple has announced but not yet released, as well as features in development under the hood that aren’t yet available.

Apple Card Savings Account

Next-generation CarPlay

iMessage Contact Key Verification

Custom Accessibility Mode

As we approach the announcement of iOS 17 at WWDC in June, however, we expect these iOS 16 point updates to become less and less exciting.

Alongside iOS 16.5, Apple has also released the first betas of tvOS 16.5, HomePod Software Version 16.5, watchOS 9.5, and iPadOS 16.5.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.5 beta 1 or iPadOS 16.5 beta 1? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

