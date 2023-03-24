When will Apple announce WWDC 2023? Here’s what history suggests

Apple fans are eagerly awaiting Apple’s official announcement of WWDC 2023. At WWDC this year, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 17, its Reality Pro headset, and much more. Here’s what history tells us about when WWDC 2023 will be announced…

Here’s a recap of when Apple has announced WWDC over the last few years:

2016: April 18

2017: February 16

2018: March 13

2019: March 14

2020: March 13

2021: March 30

2022: April 5

This tells us that Apple is likely to announce WWDC 2023 as soon as next week. The company generally makes the announcement via its developer website and via a press release posted on Apple Newsroom.

WWDC is usually held in the first full week of June. This year, that suggests the week of June 5.

Will WWDC be in person or virtual?

While WWDC 2020 and WWDC 2021 were both completely virtual, Apple adopted a new hybrid approach last year. This saw Apple invite a selection of developers and members of the press to Apple Park for the event.

WWDC 2022 was held inside the “ring” at Apple Park, with attendees scattered across the lawn and into the atrium of the building itself. The WWDC keynote video, itself, however, was completely pre-recorded. Apple CEO Tim Cook and engineering VP Craig Federighi, however, did briefly grace the stage for introductory remarks.

Apple’s virtual (and now hybrid) WWDC format has received a lot of praise. It makes the event far more accessible for developers around the world who can’t justify traveling all the way to California for the event. The virtual conferences have included a number of online sessions, labs, and more for developers.

This year, our expectation is that Apple will do something very similar to what it did last year for WWDC 2022. We’re expecting a hybrid event in which some developers and press are invited to Apple Park, but the event will still primarily include online sessions and labs to give all developers the same virtual experience.

Whether or not the WWDC keynote is completely pre-recorded remains to be seen.

What to expect at WWDC 2023

As for what to expect at WWDC 2023 this year, the headlining announcement will reportedly be Apple’s long-awaited Reality Pro headset. After numerous delays, the headset is reportedly set for an official unveil at WWDC, alongside new software platforms and developer tools.

Other than the Reality Pro headset, Apple will announce its next round of software updates at WWDC 2023: iOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and iPadOS 17.

As far as other hardware is concerned, Apple is currently developing an updated version of the MacBook Air with an M3 chip inside. An all-new 15-inch MacBook Air is also in the works. Both of these products are potential candidates for a WWDC announcement, especially given that the M2 chip was announced at WWDC 2022.

What are you most excited to see at WWDC 2023 this year? Are you hoping for new hardware products or a focus on software? Let us know down in the comments.

