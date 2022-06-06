Here’s how Apple Park attendees will watch today’s WWDC 2022 keynote

The WWDC 2022 keynote will take place a few hours from now. Although Apple first promoted it as an online presentation, we now know it’s almost a hybrid event, as the company invited the press and developers to watch it from the Apple Park.

Thanks to some shots shared by Fast Company’s Harry McCracken, we can take a closer look at how Apple will accommodate the press and developers – there are a ton of chairs inside and outside a Caffè Macs at Apple Park.

There are also a few giant screens available on which people will follow the pre-recorded WWDC 2022 keynote. As of now, it’s unclear whether Apple CEO Tim Cook will come to say hi to those attending the event or not.

Although the chairs are close to one another, Apple is demanding a COVID-19 test before accessing Apple Park, masks, and vaccination proof is recommended. The WWDC 2022 keynote looks almost like a regular event day from Apple – but, of course, not as big as Worldwide Developers Conference would be.

There has never been a WWDC like this. #WWDC22 pic.twitter.com/ahyOHwMtTw — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) June 6, 2022

Apart from WWDC 2022, Apple is expected to hold its next event in September. While it’s unclear whether the company will do an all-in-person event, it seems an open-air keynote could be a possibility as well.

In a few hours from now, Apple will introduce the next milestone of its operating systems with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13. Hardware is also expected.

As always, 9to5Mac will bring all the announcements as soon as they’re unveiled. Are you excited about the WWDC 2022 keynote, the new operating systems, and possibly the new hardware? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

It’s a beautiful day out and I’m spending it at the park. pic.twitter.com/ibP02SF6O8 — Harry McCracken 🇺🇦 (@harrymccracken) June 6, 2022

