Apple TV app now available on DirecTV Stream devices

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Mar 31 2023 - 7:56 am PT
Starting today, the Apple TV app is now available to users on the DirecTV Stream Device, the standalone streaming box from cable provider DirecTV. The app allows users to sign in with their Apple ID and access Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass, Apple TV Channels, and buy and rent from the iTunes Store.

This is the latest expansion of the Apple TV app’s availability, as the company continues to reach more and more screens beyond their own hardware.

The DirecTV Stream version of the Apple TV app supports all of the usual TV app features, including video streaming up to 4K HDR quality, with Dolby Atmos.

If you have an Apple ID already, simply sign in on the DirecTV Stream device to access all your purchased library content and subscriptions.

The expansion to DirecTV Stream joins earlier launches on Comcast Xfinity Stream, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android smart TVs, and more. A native Apple TV app for Windows PCs is currently in beta.

The notable outlier to this third-party app platform support? Android phones and tablets. Apple continues to recommend Android users experience its TV services through the web-app at tv.apple.com.

