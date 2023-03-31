 Skip to main content

JellyCar Worlds gets major update with ‘final adventure world,’ Chili Pepper powerup, and custom races

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 31 2023 - 5:59 am PT
Jelly Car Worlds major update

The cult hit JellyCar made its triumphant return at the end of 2022 with JellyCar Worlds on Apple Arcade. Now the game has received a big update that brings the eighth and final adventure world, a new Chili Pepper powerup, the option to create custom multi-level race challenges, and more.

As a refresher, after the first JellyCar launched in 2008, the original developer, Walaber worked with Disney to create JellyCar 2 and 3. However, those were discontinued in 2014.

14 years after the debut of the original, Wallaber revived the hit game with the modern JellyCar Worlds in December last year.

Now JellyCar Worlds 1.2 is available on Apple Arcade with a variety of fun updates. The biggest change is an all-new world that Walaber says is “the final adventure world” that includes the new Chili Pepper turbo powerup.

The update also includes a “Level Rush” to let players create custom multi-level race challenges and “Skull Rush” for the “ultimate challenge.”

Finally, there’s the option to create a custom music playlist and the release comes with “many bug fixes and optimizations.

You can download the latest JellyCar Worlds on Apple Arcade now.

Version 1.2 full release notes:

  • Added World 8 (the final adventure world) featuring the “turbo” ability
  • Added a custom music playlist feature
  • Added “Level Rush” for creating custom multi-level race challenges
  • Added “Skull Rush” for the ultimate challenge
  • Many bug fixes and optimizations
