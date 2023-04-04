Deals: Apple Watch SE 2 hits $219, Anker wireless mic kit $220, Nanoleaf HomeKit lights, more

All of today’s best deals are up for grabs on this fine Tuesday, with 9to5Toys dishing out some notable chances to save. Just in time for spring workouts, all-time lows have gone live on Apple Watch SE 2 styles from $219. Much of that same best price yet status carries over to Anker’s just-released M650 wireless microphone kit for Mac and iPhone, as its very first discount arrives at $220. Plus, Nanoleaf’s new Shapes Ultra Black Triangles are on sale at $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

All-time lows go live on Apple Watch SE 2 styles from $219

The week already kicked off with all-time lows going live on Apple Watch Ultra styles, and now those who want a more affordable wearable are in luck. Amazon is dishing out some additional best prices thanks to price cuts on Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen models now starting at $219 for the GPS 40mm configuration. Delivering $30 in savings as it drops from the $249 going rate, today’s offer is matching the lowest we’ve seen before for one of the first times. Also at $30 off right now, the GPS 44mm styling sits at $249 from its usual $279 going rate to also match the best price yet.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Anker’s just-released M650 wireless microphone kit for Mac and iPhone sees first discount

Just last month, Anker finally began shipping its new M650 wireless microphone kit. Now less than a month later, the very first discount is rolling around thanks to Amazon. Right now, you can score the AnkerWork M650 Lavalier Microphone kit for $220. This is delivering the very first chance to save since back over the pre-order phase, and the second-best price ever. So while you could have locked in a better value back before Anker even shipped this new release, this is the first offer to save some cash off the actual MSRP. In this case, it amounts to $30 in savings.

Anker’s new M650 microphone kit features a pair of the wireless units which comes packed into what is essentially an oversized true wireless earbuds case. There’s a companion receiver which can be plugged into your Mac with a USB-C attachment or an iPhone 14 thanks to a swappable Lightning module. It can record from both of the mics at once, with a clip-on design that offers six hours of battery life per charge. We broke down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage, and share some hands-on thoughts right here from my usage over the past few weeks.

Nanoleaf’s new Shapes Ultra Black Triangles see rare discount to $200

Nanoleaf is now offering one of the very first chances to save on its new limited-edition Shapes Ultra Black Triangles. These smart lights take every our readers love about the modular HomeKit designs and apply a coat of slick black paint for a different look when hung up on you wall. Right now, the 9-panel Smarter Kit sells for $200, dropping down from its $220 MSRP for one of the very first times. It’s only the second discount we’ve tracked in the past several months and matches the all-time low as about as rare of a price cut as they come. Also matched at Amazon.

Nanoleaf’s refreshed Ultra Black Triangles bring the brand’s usual customizable lights into your space with plenty of adjustments to make the setup process even easier. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. These trade in the usual white plastic frames for a black wrapping, standing out a bit more in the process. This set is still compatible with all of the other Nanoleaf Shapes accessories, with the linkers that allow you to create even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Alongside the Smarter Kit that includes nine panels, Nanoleaf is also offering a rare chance to save on the Expansion Pack. This bundle gives you three extra Ultra Black Triangles and now sells for $60. That’s down from the usual $70 going rate that this package typically fetches, is the first overall discount we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Whether you want to build a larger piece of ambient wall art when paired with the featured bundle, or just want to add these into your existing Nanoleaf Shapes scene, it’s a more affordable option than the full starter kit.

