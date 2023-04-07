Friday’s best deals: Apple Studio Display $249 off, M2 Mac mini from $500 lows, Anker gear, more

Heading into the weekend with all of today’s best deals, 9to5Toys is back with an assortment of offers for Friday. This time on tap, we have the second-best price yet on Apple Studio Display at $249 off. A nice companion, the M2 Mac mini now starts from $500 and is down to Amazon lows. Plus, iPhone 14 owners can score one of Anker’s new plant-based Lightning cables at $15. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Studio Display hits second-best price ever $249 off

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the recently-released Apple Studio Display. Discounting the standard tilt-adjustable stand model to $1,350, today’s offer arrives as the second-best discount yet. It clocks in at $249 off the usual $1,599 going rate and comes within $50 of the all-time low. We’ve only seen a handful of price cuts arrive period on the monitor, and today’s is $149 under our previous mention.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR that’s on sale below, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini now starts from $500 Amazon lows

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini. Notably dropping the 512GB version down to $690, you’d more regularly pay $799. Today’s offer amounts to $109 in savings while beating our previous mention by $10 in order to land at the best price ever. Those who can get away with less storage will also find the entry-level 256GB capacity at $500, down from $599 in order to mark a new Amazon all-time low at $50 under our previous mention.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. We detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review, too.

Anker’s bio MFi Lightning cable is made from plants at $15

One of the first discounts to date is now going live on Anker’s new Bio-Based cables. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the new Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable sells for $15 for the 6-foot model. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $22, you’re looking at 30% in savings and the second-best price to date. This is the lowest in over a month and comes within cents of the all-time low. The 3-foot offering is also on sale and marked down starting from $15, with a usual $19 price tag delivering 22% in added cash back. The new Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable takes a more environmentally-friendly take to charging with a design that is made from 40% plant-based materials, including corn and sugarcane. Despite being easier on the Earth with the more conscious construction, it still holds up to the daily wear and tear with a build that we wrote home about in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

