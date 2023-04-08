Apple @ Work: Apple’s separation of security and features – a game-changer for device security

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

As we increasingly rely on technology for communication, work, and entertainment, it’s crucial to ensure the security of our devices. Apple has long been a leader in this regard, and it continues to set the standard with their approach to security. In this week’s blog, I want to look at how I believe Apple is taking a critical step forward with its new Rapid Security Response protocol and how it’s charting a new path forward where security updates are separated from feature updates.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers managed an enterprise IT network from 2009 to 2021. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise grade Wi-Fi, 100s of Macs, and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, and train users, as well as stories from the trenches of IT management and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

Separating security and features

One of the most significant steps that Apple is taking to improve device security is the separation of security and new features. In the past, security updates have often been bundled with new feature updates, meaning that users who wanted to stay secure had to update to the latest version of the operating system, even if they didn’t want or need the new features.

Many people have been hesitant to update their devices for this reason, as they don’t want to change the way their devices work. This has created a potential security risk, as devices that aren’t updated are more vulnerable to attacks.

A game-changer in device security

Apple’s Rapid Security Response is a game-changer in device security, as it allows users to stay up-to-date with security fixes without having to worry about changing the way their devices work. It also means that Apple can deliver security updates more quickly and efficiently, without having to wait for the next major update cycle.

The benefits of this approach are clear. By separating security from new features, Apple is making it easier for users to stay secure, which is especially important for those who are reluctant to update their devices if they’re comfortable with the current setup. This is particularly relevant for IT professionals who manage hundreds of Macs in a remote environment. Apple can deliver security updates as soon as they’re ready. This could be critical in the event of a major security breach or other security threat.

Updates without rebooting

Another significant advantage of Apple’s rapid security response is the ability to update devices without needing to reboot. This is something that not even Google has been able to do with Chromebooks, which require a reboot after every update.

This is a game-changer in terms of convenience for users, as it means that important security updates can be installed seamlessly in the background, without interrupting the use of a device. This feature is especially important in business and school environments, where interruptions can be costly and disruptive.

Wrap-up: Apple’s commitment to security

Despite these potential challenges, the separation of security and features is a positive step forward for device security. It’s an acknowledgment that security is a critical concern and that users shouldn’t have to choose between staying secure and keeping the features they love.

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.