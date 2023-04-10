CarPlay learns how to order pizza while you drive

In today’s edition of “things you didn’t know you needed,” Domino’s has announced that you can now order ahead using CarPlay. Using the updated Domino’s app via CarPlay, you can use a simple “Tap to Order” feature to place an order without using your phone at all.

Ordering 🍕 via CarPlay

The new Domino’s app offers two ways to order via CarPlay: “Tap to Order” or “Call to Order.” The latter is focused on ordering completely hands-free, while the former lets you place an order without talking to a human at all.

Customers have two ordering options via Domino’s app on CarPlay: “Tap to Order” or “Call to Order.” Tap to Order lets customers submit their saved Easy Order or one of their most recent orders, while “Call to Order” allows them to place the order of their choice, hands-free, by talking to a customer service representative.

The CarPlay app for Domino’s also allows customers to track their order via the “Domino’s Tracker” feature. The system is powered by the company’s newest “AnyWare ordering platform,” which is also the tech behind ordering Domino’s via your Apple Watch.

Why did Domino’s feel the need to add support for ordering via CarPlay? Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president and chief digital officer, explains:

Domino’s has been known as the industry leader when it comes to pizza and technology, and we’re constantly striving to continue providing the best experience to customers. That’s why we launched Domino’s app on CarPlay. We know how frustrating it can be to wait in a drive-thru line just to place an order. Domino’s app on CarPlay is a great alternative to that, as customers still have the convenience of staying in their car, and can place an order from wherever they are, without waiting in a long drive-thru. It’s yet another way we’re bringing more ease and ordering options to customers across the U.S.

You can download the Domino’s app via the App Store. Whether or not you’ll ever find this functionality useful is up to you, but it’s at least another app for the CarPlay catalog.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon