Katie Cotton, Apple’s influential PR chief during Steve Jobs era, has passed away

Katie Cotton was best known for leading Apple’s public relations in the Steve Jobs era for over 20 years. 9 years after retiring from her position at Apple, Cotton passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Katie Cotton has passed away

Tech journalist Walt Mossberg shared his condolences on Twitter. “Katie was a formidable figure for 18 years at Apple and I worked closely with her for most of that time,” he said. As described by Mossberg, Cotton was a “key partner” of Steve Jobs, who relied heavily on her judgment.

It is with great sadness that the family of Kathryn Elizabeth Cotton announces her passing. Fondly known to family, friends and all who loved her as Katie. She passed peacefully on Thursday evening, April 6, surrounded by family and close friends.

Back in 2014, Cotton told the press the decision to leave Apple would be one of the hardest of her career: “This is hard for me,” she said. “Apple is a part of my heart.” The executive said she wanted to “spend time with her children for some time.”

Apple said in a statement to Bloomberg that the company is “deeply saddened by Katie’s passing.” The statement mentions that Cotton “was an extraordinary person and she made countless contributions over the course of her two-decade career at Apple” and that the thoughts of the people working at the company “are with her loved ones and everyone who had the opportunity to work with her.”

For some journalists however, Cotton will always be remembered as the one who helped Apple establish a culture of secrecy within the company.

Katie brilliantly led the media strategy for the historic run of big products during Jobs’s second tenure running Apple. Here’s a picture of Katie chatting with me on the day the iPhone went on sale at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store in NY. pic.twitter.com/tKlCX2rGiC — Walt Mossberg (@waltmossberg) April 10, 2023

Apple’s current PR leader

Kristin Huguet Quayle is the current vice-president of communications at Apple, reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook. Kristin joined Apple’s Communications team in 2005, and led the Corporate PR team for seven years, most recently as vice president.

