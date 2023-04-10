 Skip to main content

Find your inner Ted Lasso with these new Apple Fitness+ ‘workouts to believe in’

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 10 2023 - 7:00 am PT
Apple Fitness+ Ted Lasso workouts

A new collection of workouts has arrived on Apple Fitness+. Instead of a traditional theme, the new workouts are all inspired by the Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso. Here are all the fun new workouts that make it easy to “believe.”

There are four new futbol (or as Apply says, soccer) inspired workouts available this week created with Ted Lasso energy. Plus two new Time to Walk episodes with Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham and Brendan Hunt.

The new Lasso-inspired workouts are:

  • Cycling with Sherica – 30 min
    • Ride through 14 all-out intervals that range from 25 seconds to just over a minute.
  • Strength with Kyle – 20 min
    • This total-body workout has five moves with a soccer theme done three times through.
  • HIIT with Bakari – 20 min
    • Power through exercises that include squats, striders, and soccer-inspired moves.
  • Treadmill with Emily – 10 min
    • This run has three progressive builds that work up to an all-out intensity.

For the new workouts, the lead Apple Fitness+ instructors are even wearing AFC Richmond jerseys.

And here’s what to expect for the new Time to Walk episodes:

  • Time to Walk with Hannah Waddingham
    • Emmy award–winner Hannah Waddingham talks about how a crucial moment in her career renewed her faith in her own abilities.
  • Time to Walk with Brendan Hunt
    • The actor, comedian, writer, and Ted Lasso cocreator shares how he learned to use his creativity to process tough emotions as a child.

Where to find the new workouts

Open up the Fitness app on your Apple device then head to the Fitness+ tab. You’ll find the new Ted Lasso workouts featured near the top.

