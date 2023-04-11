 Skip to main content

New Steve Jobs Archive ebook now available as a free download

Apr 11 2023
As announced a fortnight ago, the Steve Jobs Archive today released a free ebook memorializing Jobs’s life and career in his own words, collating emails, speeches and interviews with the Apple founder.

The ebook can be read in Apple Books on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. It can also be read in the browser, or downloadable as an ePub to import into your Kindle, Nook or other e-reader device.

The book is structured as a timeline, showing snippets from across his life.

The book includes various materials that have never previously been released to the public. There are photos from his childhood, transcripts of internal Apple meetings where Jobs would inspire others, and emails that he sent to himself.

It also features transcripts of notable public appearances, like the script of his January 2007 Macworld keynote, where he presented the iPhone to the world for the first time.

Read the book in full here.

