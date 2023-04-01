New official ebook featuring Steve Jobs letters, speeches, and interviews, available April 11

The official Steve Jobs Archive today announced its first published works, arriving as a free ebook on digital platforms on April 11. ‘Make Something Wonderful’ will collate speeches, correspondence, and interviews from the esteemed Apple founder.

The book will include a foreword introduction from Laurene Powell Jobs. The archive says the book is designed to inspire readers to make their own wonderful things.

The Make Something Wonderful book was announced today as a digital release. It is unclear if a physical print edition is in development. The book is said to include never-before-seen emails, conversations and photographs.

The Steve Jobs Archive was launched in September 2022 as a repository of Steve Jobs-related materials, including never-before-seen videos and emails. It was set up by Laurene Powell Jobs, Jony Ive and more.

You can see the origin of the ‘make something wonderful’ soundbite on the archive website. In an internal Apple meeting, Jobs said “one of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there”.