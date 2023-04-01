 Skip to main content

New official ebook featuring Steve Jobs letters, speeches, and interviews, available April 11

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Apr 1 2023 - 5:49 am PT
0 Comments

The official Steve Jobs Archive today announced its first published works, arriving as a free ebook on digital platforms on April 11. ‘Make Something Wonderful’ will collate speeches, correspondence, and interviews from the esteemed Apple founder.

The book will include a foreword introduction from Laurene Powell Jobs. The archive says the book is designed to inspire readers to make their own wonderful things.

The Make Something Wonderful book was announced today as a digital release. It is unclear if a physical print edition is in development. The book is said to include never-before-seen emails, conversations and photographs.

The Steve Jobs Archive was launched in September 2022 as a repository of Steve Jobs-related materials, including never-before-seen videos and emails. It was set up by Laurene Powell Jobs, Jony Ive and more.

You can see the origin of the ‘make something wonderful’ soundbite on the archive website. In an internal Apple meeting, Jobs said “one of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there”.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.