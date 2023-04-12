Alleged iOS 17 leak offers a vague rundown of new features for iPhone users

As we inch closer to Apple’s official announcement of iOS 17 at WWDC in June, a few tidbits about new features are starting to emerge. A new leak on Twitter claims to offer a broad overview of Apple’s plans for iOS 17, but unfortunately doesn’t contain many specific details…

A very vague iOS 17 leak

The leak comes from the user “analyst941” on Twitter, who accurately shared certain details about the Dynamic Island ahead of last year’s iPhone 14 Pro launch. Still, they don’t have an established multi-year track record of accurate leaks. The vagueness of this rumor also makes us question it more than usual. With that said, we’d treat this rumor with a decent amount of skepticism for the time being.

In a thread on Twitter, the source outlined a rundown of “everything” they “know” about “what’s new in iOS 17.”

First and foremost, the source claims that iOS 17 will support all models of the iPhone that are supported by iOS 16. There are apparently still questions about iPadOS 17’s device compatibility, however, and the source says iPads powered by the A9 and A10 Fusion chips could be dropped this year. Apple will reportedly make a final decision about this sometime in the next two to three weeks.

“Performance, efficiency, stability, and long-term support for older devices are the main features of this update,” according to the leak. Among the “new features” in development are:

Additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display

Additional filters for Focus modes

“Changes and additional options” for managing notifications

Custom Accessibility Mode, as first reported on by 9to5Mac

Car Key “improvements” and “more car implementations into the Wallet app”

UI changes to the Health app, including changes to the “Favorites” interface

“Heavily improved” features for Search and Spotlight

“An absolute behemoth of ARKit API’s/frameworks”

“The Dynamic Island will do a lot more”

“Camera app changes; these were initially planned for the iPhone 14 Pro release, and MAY only be implemented into iPhone 15’s OS, rather than all iOS 17 devices.”

Finally, and perhaps most notably, the leak suggests that Apple is testing “active widgets” that will “bring one-tap buttons, sliders, and more” to help make widgets more “dynamic.” This feature, however, is said to be “in testing, but not confirmed by any means.”

Unfortunately, that’s about all this leak offers up. It outlines some broad areas on which Apple is allegedly focusing with iOS 17, but it doesn’t offer many specific details. As we said earlier, treat it with a grain of salt. Apple will officially announce iOS 17 in less than two months at WWDC 2023.

What are your top feature requests for iOS 17 this year? Let us know in the comments.

