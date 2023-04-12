Strava fitness app now works with Spotify in its latest update

Strava, the popular fitness tracker for iPhone and Apple Watch, is rolling out a major update to its app this week. Starting today, users will be able to interact with Spotify songs directly from Strava without having to leave the app.

Strava app now features Spotify integration

As detailed by Strava, the latest version of the app now has full integration with Spotify. This means that users can play, pause, resume, skip, and explore their favorite Spotify songs from Strava. The integration also works for podcasts and audiobooks. The new feature allows users to “easily tap into the motivation that gets them moving.”

“We’re excited to partner with a global leader like Spotify to seamlessly integrate music and movement on the platform,” said Mateo Ortega, Strava’s vice president of partnerships. “This new feature further solidifies Strava’s position at the center of connected fitness and continues to demonstrate the power of the global community of active people on Strava,” he added.

For those unfamiliar, Strava helps you track and analyze many aspects of your workouts. It uses sensors like GPS and a heart rate monitor to give you advanced metrics. More than that, it has multiple social features, such as an option to share your activities with others in real time.

The app also offers “statmaps,” which bring color-coding to your workout maps for data including speed, elevation, pace, heart rate, power, and time. And with Segments, it’s easy to create a leaderboard to compete with your friends.

Strava is available for free on the App Store. However, some features require a paid subscription.

