Strava fitness app for iPhone upgrades workout visualizations with new ‘statmaps’ feature

Strava, the popular fitness tracker for iPhone, Apple Watch, and more has launched a new feature to offer improved workout visualizations. The new “statmaps” bring color-coding to your workout maps for data including speed, elevation, pace, heart rate, power, and time.
Strava launched the new statmaps for premium Strava users today that offer an easy way to quickly understand your fitness metrics based on your workout maps.
statmaps give subscribers the option to display a visualization of an activity through a data-driven polyline color, instead of always using an orange polyline for static maps in activities.
Premium subscribers can choose one metric at a time for statmaps by using the corresponding hashtag (see below) in the title or description of a workout. Meanwhile, all Strava users can see statmaps.
Here are the options and color code:
- Pace #PaceMap — Darker colors are faster paces
- Speed #SpeedMap — Darker colors are faster speeds
- Heart Rate #HeartrateMap — Darker colors are higher heart rates
- Elevation (Absolute) #ElevationMap — Darker colors are higher elevation/altitudes
- Elevation (Gradient) #GradientMap — Red is climbing, Green is descending
- Power #PowerMap — Darker colors are higher power outputs
- Time #TimeMap — Darker colors appear later in the activity
- Temperature #TemperatureMap — Red is hotter
Strava is a free download from the App Store with the premium subscription going from $7.99/month or $59.99/year.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.