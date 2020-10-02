Strava fitness app for iPhone upgrades workout visualizations with new ‘statmaps’ feature

Strava, the popular fitness tracker for iPhone, Apple Watch, and more has launched a new feature to offer improved workout visualizations. The new “statmaps” bring color-coding to your workout maps for data including speed, elevation, pace, heart rate, power, and time.

Strava launched the new statmaps for premium Strava users today that offer an easy way to quickly understand your fitness metrics based on your workout maps.

statmaps give subscribers the option to display a visualization of an activity through a data-driven polyline color, instead of always using an orange polyline for static maps in activities.

Premium subscribers can choose one metric at a time for statmaps by using the corresponding hashtag (see below) in the title or description of a workout. Meanwhile, all Strava users can see statmaps.

Here are the options and color code:

Pace #PaceMap — Darker colors are faster paces

Speed #SpeedMap — Darker colors are faster speeds

Heart Rate #HeartrateMap — Darker colors are higher heart rates

Elevation (Absolute) #ElevationMap — Darker colors are higher elevation/altitudes

Elevation (Gradient) #GradientMap — Red is climbing, Green is descending

Power #PowerMap — Darker colors are higher power outputs

Time #TimeMap — Darker colors appear later in the activity

Temperature #TemperatureMap — Red is hotter

Strava is a free download from the App Store with the premium subscription going from $7.99/month or $59.99/year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: