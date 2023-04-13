Apple marking Earth Day with custom transit cards in China; Pok Pok iOS app gets a green update

Earth Day is coming up on April 22 and ahead of it, Apple is bringing some fun customization to transit cards in China. Meanwhile, the award-winning iOS app for kids Pok Pok Playroom has received an Earth Day update.

Spotted by Aaron and shared on Twitter, Apple is promoting the use of public transit in China for Earth Day. Along with a message to “Go Green,” Apple is bringing some customization fun with the option to pick between several unique digital transit card designs in the Wallet app.

Here’s Apple’s Earth Day transit pitch:

Taking buses and trains can help reduce carbon emissions. And you can avoid the plastic card by adding one to Apple Wallet. Simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch to ride a train or bus across hundreds of cities nationwide.

And here’s a look at some of the card designs to pick from in China:

Exclusive: Apple will allow users in China to customize their transit cards in honor of Earth Day pic.twitter.com/Op9TAZybis — Aaron (@aaronp613) April 13, 2023

In another Earth Day celebration, the wonderful iOS app for kids Pok Pok Playroom has gotten a nice update.

Explore and honor the environment while continuing to expand on fundamental skills centered around community, culture and the wider world.

After delivering the all-new Islands toy, Lunar new year, and Holi updates this year, here’s what’s new with the Earth Day update:

A brand new nature-themed show in the center of Town

A diverse collection of characters with unique outfits that celebrate nature and our beautiful blue planet

Bird feeders, flower patches, and Earth Day banners decorate fields and streets

Recycling bins and composters

New flowers, planters, and vegetable gardens

Buzzing bees, beekeepers, and a tiny apiary for our new consumable item: honey

If you haven’t checked out Pok Pok for your kids yet, it’s a phenomenal app that my own kids use – I’ve been a paying customer since its launch. In less than two years, it has won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped 16 impressive updates.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial.