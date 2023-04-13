 Skip to main content

Apple marking Earth Day with custom transit cards in China; Pok Pok iOS app gets a green update

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 13 2023 - 8:25 am PT
0 Comments

Earth Day is coming up on April 22 and ahead of it, Apple is bringing some fun customization to transit cards in China. Meanwhile, the award-winning iOS app for kids Pok Pok Playroom has received an Earth Day update.

Spotted by Aaron and shared on Twitter, Apple is promoting the use of public transit in China for Earth Day. Along with a message to “Go Green,” Apple is bringing some customization fun with the option to pick between several unique digital transit card designs in the Wallet app.

Here’s Apple’s Earth Day transit pitch:

Taking buses and trains can help reduce carbon emissions. And you can avoid the plastic card by adding one to Apple Wallet. Simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch to ride a train or bus across hundreds of cities nationwide.

And here’s a look at some of the card designs to pick from in China:

Pok Pok Playroom Earth Day update

In another Earth Day celebration, the wonderful iOS app for kids Pok Pok Playroom has gotten a nice update.

Explore and honor the environment while continuing to expand on fundamental skills centered around community, culture and the wider world.

After delivering the all-new Islands toy, Lunar new year, and Holi updates this year, here’s what’s new with the Earth Day update:

  • A brand new nature-themed show in the center of Town
  • A diverse collection of characters with unique outfits that celebrate nature and our beautiful blue planet
    Bird feeders, flower patches, and Earth Day banners decorate fields and streets
    Recycling bins and composters
  • New flowers, planters, and vegetable gardens
    Buzzing bees, beekeepers, and a tiny apiary for our new consumable item: honey

If you haven’t checked out Pok Pok for your kids yet, it’s a phenomenal app that my own kids use – I’ve been a paying customer since its launch. In less than two years, it has won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped 16 impressive updates.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
Earth Day

Earth Day
Pok Pok Playroom

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12