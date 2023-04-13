Farrago 2 soundboard for Mac arrives with 50 new features including Shortcuts and Stream Deck integration

Rogue Amoeba is releasing a major update to Farrago, the great soundboard app for Mac. Farrago 2.0 includes 50 new features ranging from fun emoji art to well-designed Stream Deck interactivity.

Faraggo debuted on the Mac in January 2018, and Paul Kafasis at Rogue Amoeba says today’s big update has been cooking for more than two years. Faraggo lets you easily store and play audio clips on-demand for things like podcasting, theater production, and other creative audio tasks.

Audio playback in version 2.0 is refined with a new way to preview and test clips using a secondary audio output and better fade controls. Those are part of a new built-in editor that also lets you cut and crop audio without leaving the app.

Finding audio sources is easier now too. Farrago can now play those sound sample loops that come with Garage and Logic Pro. If those apps aren’t installed, Farrago has Freesound integration, allowing you to search for clips to use from within the app.

Most importantly, you can now add emoji characters to audio clip tiles for easier identification. Assigning sounds to each emoji character sounds like it could be its own app, honestly.

Other big features tap into ways to automate and control your personal soundboard.

“Farrago now provides a slew of integrations in the Shortcuts app (found on MacOS 12 and up),” Rogue Ameoba says. “Automate your usage of Farrago, including setting volumes, fading between sounds, and controlling playback. You can also trigger any Shortcut you’ve created, right from Farrago. Trigger a Shortcut when a tile plays or stops, when a set is selected, or even on app launch.”

And for Stream Deck users, Rogue Ameoba “meticulously designed dynamic controls that visualize sound playback and on-tile artwork and allow you to effortlessly switch sets and adjust other controls.”

Farrago 2 for Mac is $49 for new customers. Farrago 1 customers can upgrade at a discounted rate of $25. Customers who purchased Farrago 1 this year are able to upgrade at no additional charge. Learn more about Farrago 2 at rogueamoeba.com (or macaudio.com).