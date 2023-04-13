 Skip to main content

Spotify adds new iPhone Lock Screen widget for quicker access to your library

Apr 13 2023
Spotify iPhone Lock Screen Widget

It’s been seven months since Apple launched its Lock Screen with customizable widgets but Spotify hasn’t really ever been on top of launching support for Apple features quickly. In any case, it’s nice to see Spotify debut an iPhone Lock Screen widget for instant access to your library.

Spotify shared the news on its Community Blog today:

The new iPhone Lock Screen widget is available to all users. To add the Spotify Lock Screen widget to your iPhone Lock Screen you will need to have iOS 16 or later. If you’re not seeing the option to add the Spotify widget to your Lock Screen, make sure to update Spotify to the latest version in the App Store.

As shown above, the Spotify Lock Screen widget is available in just the small size. It wasn’t showing up for me until I updated the Spotify iOS app to the latest release, version 8.8.26 which just launched this morning.

Spotify highlights the new iPhone Lock Screen widget joins its Home Screen widgets that offer more sizes and details.

As a refresher, just long-press on your Lock Screen > tap customize > choose Lock Screen, Add Widgets, and swipe down to find Spotify.

Spotify iPhone Lock Screen widget 1

