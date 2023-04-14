Todoist for Mac gains AI assistant to level up your GTD powers

Popular getting things done (GTD) app Todoist has received an AI upgrade that’s aiming to make it easier than ever to accomplish your tasks. That includes suggesting tasks, making them more actionable, and getting tips to complete them.

Available in the Todoist Mac app (Windows, Linux, and web too) for Pro and Business users, the new AI Assistant has several helpful capabilities:

Suggest tasks The Suggest tasks from AI Assistant extension will help you break up large tasks into smaller chunks. Enter a task that you’d like to achieve and the extension will generate a list of task suggestions to help you reach your goal.

Get tips for completing tasks This extension will give you tips on completing more complex tasks. Use it with one of your existing tasks, and it will generate the next actionable step to complete it.

Make tasks more actionable If you’d like to rewrite your tasks to make it easier to start working on them, this extension will help you achieve this.



How to add the AI assistant in Todoist for Mac

The new feature does require Todoist Pro or a Business plan

Open the Todoist app Click your avatar in the top-right corner Select Integrations At the top, select Browse In the list of available integrations, select Al Assistant Click Add > Confirm

Todoist notes that “When you run the extension for the first time, you will be asked to grant access to read and write application data.”

Check out more details on Todoist’s support document on the new feature. Does this sound valuable to you? Share your thoughts in the comments!

