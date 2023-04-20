Apple TV+ content now streaming on Canal+ at no extra charge

Subscribers to Canal+ in France and some other territories can now access Apple TV+ at no extra charge. With a deal announced last week, Apple original TV shows and movies are now available to watch directly in the myCANAL app.

Canal+ is one of France’s largest premium pay TV providers. The deal with Apple gives their subscribers even more content to watch, and helps them fare better against the likes of Netflix and other streaming competition in the region. For Apple, it will surely help raise awareness of its content to the French market, now that about 9 million Canal+ customers will be able to watch Apple TV+ without having to pay extra.

Canal+ subscribers access their included Apple TV+ package through the myCANAL app, not through Apple’s app.

The rollout starts today, April 20. As of now, about 50 Apple TV+ titles are available through the Canal service. The remainder of the Apple TV+ catalog will appear on Canal in the coming weeks. Some TV+ content is also being aired on Canal’s broadcast channel, starting with The Morning Show later today.

Check out 9to5Mac’s guide on everything to watch on Apple TV+. The Canal launch also coincides with Apple ramping up its slate of French language originals; thriller Liaison aired earlier this year and new series Drops of God lands this Friday.

Last week, Apple premiered the first episode of its upcoming sci-fi series Silo at the Cannes International Series Festival, including much cross-promotion of the Canal+ deal. Apple’s presence in France will also be felt next month when the highly-anticipated feature Killers of the Flower Moon premieres at the Cannes Film Festival.