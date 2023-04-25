Apple releases iOS 16.5 beta 3 to developers with new sports-related features

Following the release of the third beta of macOS Ventura 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 to developers, Apple on Tuesday also released iOS 16.5 beta 3. The update brings overall improvements and new sports-related features.

What’s new in iOS 16.5?

iOS 16.5 beta 3 will be available today to registered developer beta testers. As the update rolls out over the air within the next hour, you’ll be able to install it by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The build number for today’s update is 20F5050f.

As attention starts to shift to iOS 17, which will be introduced in just two months at WWDC, iOS 16.5 doesn’t include many notable changes.

iOS 16.5 adds new screen recording commands to Siri, which allows you to start or stop a screen recording using the virtual assistant. The update also adds a dedicated Sports tab to the Apple News app, something that has been highly requested among sports fans in the past.

Apple will likely release iOS 16.5 to the general public sometime in May. A new public beta will be released later today as the company continues beta testing ahead of that general release.

Other new Apple betas

Alongside iOS 16.5 beta 3 today, Apple is also rolling out the following new betas for developers:

iPadOS 16.5 beta 3

watchOS 9.5 beta 3

tvOS 16.5 beta 3

macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 3

Spot any changes in today’s software updates? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

