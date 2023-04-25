 Skip to main content

Apple rolling out third beta of macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 to developers

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 25 2023 - 10:16 am PT
0 Comments
Apple expands new method for installing beta updates to macOS and watchOS

Apple on Tuesday released the third betas of macOS Ventura 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 for developers. The updates come after Apple began testing with the new betas last month. Read on as we detail what’s new in these updates.

Here are the details: 

  • watchOS 9.5 beta 3, build number: 20T5549e
  • tvOS 16.5 beta 3, build number: 20L5549e
  • macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 3, build number: 22F5049e

What’s new with today’s betas from Apple?

One big change coming with macOS Ventura 13.4 and watchOS 9.5 is the new system for installing betas that was introduced with iOS 16.4. Both operating systems now ask for the Apple ID to show and download operating system beta updates.

The system checks whether the account is associated with a developer or user registered in the public beta program. It then shows the beta update available for that program. With this change, regular users will no longer be able to install developer betas, for example.

As for iOS 16.5, it adds new screen recording commands to Siri, which allows you to start or stop a screen recording using the virtual assistant. The update also adds a dedicated Sports tab to the Apple News app, something that has been highly requested among sports fans in the past.

There’s no word on when these updates will become available to the public.

Spot any changes in today’s beta updates? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.