You can now use one WhatsApp account on two or more phones

If you have more than one phone, and want to be able to use your WhatsApp account on both, you’re now in luck: The company has just announced support for multiple smartphones …

This could be useful if you have both personal and work phones, and want to be able to use your WhatsApp account on both. The company believes it will also be useful to small businesses, who can now let several employees use the company WhatsApp account.

Up to now, the only way to do this was to use the web version of WhatsApp on your second phone, but now you can use the app on both.

It uses exactly the same approach as linking a Mac or iPad to the account on your phone, where you scan a QR code to grant access.

Today, we’re improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones. A feature highly requested by users, now you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops. Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted, and if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices. Linking phones as companion devices makes messaging easier. Now you can switch between phones without signing out and pick up your chats where you left off. Or if you’re a small business owner, additional employees are now able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account.

Speaking of which, if you ever need to access WhatsApp on the web, there’s now another way of authorising the computer, without the need to scan a QR code.

Now you can enter your phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code.

Both new features have begun rolling out globally today, though the company does warn that it will take several weeks until everyone has them.