Apple shares updates on its Hearing Study with iPhone and Apple Watch data

Back in 2019, Apple announced three new health research studies based on data collected from the iPhone and Apple Watch. As International Noise Awareness Day is celebrated on April 26, the company today shared updates on its Hearing Study conducted in partnership with the University of Michigan.

Apple Hearing Study

Since watchOS 6, Apple Watch users can rely on the Noise app, which measures the level of noise in the user’s environment to warn people of potential ear damage. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), people shouldn’t be exposed to an average annual noise level above 70 decibels (dBA).

The study in partnership between Apple and the University of Michigan uses this data to measure the impacts of noise exposure on hearing health. In 2021, Apple shared the first insights from this study, which showed that 25% of participants experienced exposure to sound levels louder than the recommended limit at some point.

In most situations, this happened during times of high traffic, working with machinery, and on public transportation.

The most recent data show that 1 in 3 adults in the US, which is around 77 million people, are exposed to excessive noise levels. Interestingly, states with the largest number of people have the largest number of those affected by high level sound noise. This includes California, Texas, Florida, and New York.

The highest percentage of participants exposed to noise levels that are often above 70 dBA reside in Puerto Rico (44%) and the lowest percentage reside in Washington DC (20%).

Here’s how to protect your ears from external noise

According to Apple and the University of Michigan, there are a few things people can do to protect themselves from loud noises. These include wearing hearing protection devices such as earplugs in noisy environments, buying quiet appliances, and taking regular breaks from noisy areas when possible.

If you own an Apple Watch, be sure to check out the Noise app for a better idea about the sound noise levels in your environment. You can also enable notifications for when you’re exposed to above-recommended levels for extended periods of time.

It’s worth noting that the Apple Hearing Study is available in the United States through the Apple Research app for iPhone.