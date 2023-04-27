9to5Mac Happy Hour 431: iOS 17 Journals app, Health app coming to iPad, more headset rumors

Benjamin and Zac discuss the new iOS 17 rumors including Heath app coming to iPad, and a new Journals app. Some unidentified Mac model identifiers are revealed in Find My code, Bloomberg gives some more details on how the AR/VR headset is powered, and unsurprisingly Apple plans to restrict the upcoming iOS sideloading support to only markets where it is legally required to.
