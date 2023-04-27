 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Happy Hour 431: iOS 17 Journals app, Health app coming to iPad, more headset rumors

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Apr 27 2023 - 8:14 am PT
0 Comments
9to5mac happy hour

Benjamin and Zac discuss the new iOS 17 rumors including Heath app coming to iPad, and a new Journals app. Some unidentified Mac model identifiers are revealed in Find My code, Bloomberg gives some more details on how the AR/VR headset is powered, and unsurprisingly Apple plans to restrict the upcoming iOS sideloading support to only markets where it is legally required to.

Sponsored by Headspace: You deserve to feel happier, and Headspace is meditation made simple. Go to Headspace.com/HappyHour30 to try it free for 30 days.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo and @[email protected]

Read More

Subscribe or Follow

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple …

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.