 Skip to main content

Unreleased Macs show up in Apple’s Find My ahead of WWDC 2023

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 21 2023 - 8:27 pm PT
0 Comments
2023 Apple Silicon Mac Pro report

We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about new Macs coming in the next few months, although some of them are conflicting. But now it seems that Apple itself has unintentionally confirmed that there are new Macs on the way. That’s because Find My configuration files are showing identifiers for unreleased Macs.

Apple’s Find My shows unreleased Mac models

The identifiers were first noticed by developer Nicolás Álvarez. More specifically, the unreleased Macs were found in a configuration file of Apple’s Find My network that determines specific Mac models that won’t notify the user when they’re “left behind.”

There are three unreleased Macs: Mac14,8, Mac14,13, and Mac14,14. While it’s hard to say for sure which Mac computer each of these models is, only desktop Macs are listed in this file since they’re the only ones that are not compatible with Find My’s Left Behind feature. So that leaves us with three options: iMac, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro.

One thing to keep in mind is that, starting with M2, every Mac having that chip is identified as “Mac14.x.” For instance, the M2 Mac mini is “Mac14,3,” while M2 Pro Mac mini is “Mac14,12” and the M2 MacBook Air is “Mac14,2.” In some cases, the same Mac can have different identifiers depending on its configuration.

When it comes to the iMac, 9to5Mac sources have said in the past that Apple will skip M2 to release an M3 iMac instead. With this in mind, it seems more likely that these identifiers found in the Find My files are for a new Mac Studio or Mac Pro.

The Mac Studio has never received an upgrade since it was released in 2022 with the M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said this week that Apple will also skip M2 for the Mac Studio. Meanwhile, Apple was expected to introduce its first Apple Silicon Mac Pro with an “M2 Extreme” chip, but these plans were reportedly scrapped.

Even so, a new Mac Pro with M2 Max could arrive later this year. 9to5Mac has evidence that Mac14,8 listed in the Find My files is the Apple Silicon Mac Pro, codenamed J180. But of course, there’s a chance that these files are old and are listing Macs that will never see the light of day.

M3 or M2 MacBooks?

MacBook Air 13" and 15" with M3

Interestingly, the rumors have been contradicting each other when it comes to the chip in the new upcoming MacBooks. It’s been almost a year since Apple introduced M2 with the redesigned MacBook Air and it seems logical to think that the next MacBooks will have M3.

Some reports claim that there are new MacBooks coming soon, but that they’ll keep the M2 chip instead of getting M3. But 9to5Mac has heard from sources that these Macs will feature M3. Last year, multiple reports claimed that the 2022 MacBook Air would keep the M1 chip, but it got the M2 – although the differences between the two chips are really small.

It remains to be seen if Apple still plans to release new M2 Macs this year or if the company will unveil the first M3 Mac at WWDC 2023.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.