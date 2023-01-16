With new Macs coming soon, will Apple update the iMac with the M2 chip?

We’ve been hearing rumors for the past few months that Apple has been working on multiple new Macs. And according to new reports, at least some of these Macs – including new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros – may be announced as soon as tomorrow. But there’s one Mac that the rumors are not talking about, and that’s the iMac. Read on as we detail what we know about Apple’s plans for its all-in-one desktop.

iMac’s current state

iMac is Apple’s all-in-one desktop computer, and certainly one of the most iconic products ever introduced by the company. Following the announcement of the M1 chip in 2020 and the beginning of the transition to Apple Silicon with the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, Apple announced in 2021 a completely redesigned iMac, also powered by the M1 chip.

The M1 iMac has a 24-inch 4.5K display and a much thinner design, thanks to the efficiency of the M1 chip. The computer is much faster than its Intel-based predecessor and features Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers. It‘s also available in multiple colors that resemble those of the original iMac G3.

However, following the launch of the M1 iMac, Apple has discontinued the 27-inch iMac and also the iMac Pro. To replace the larger version of its desktop, the company introduced the Mac Studio and Studio Display in 2022.

Will there be an M2 iMac?

Last year, Apple introduced a new MacBook Air and upgraded the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip – the second generation of the Apple Silicon chip made for Macs. Since then, the company has been planning to bring the M2 and its more powerful variants to other machines, including the more expensive MacBook Pro models, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and even the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro.

Earlier today, multiple sources (including 9to5Mac) heard that Apple will announce new Mac products later this week. Moments later, a new unreleased MacBook Pro model identified as A2779 surfaced on the Canada Radio Equipment List database. But what about the iMac?

Unfortunately, those waiting for a new iMac may have to wait a little longer. That’s because it seems that Apple isn’t even working on an M2-equipped iMac. Back in March 2022, 9to5Mac reported that Apple had no plans to release a new, larger-screen iMac. At the same time, we also heard from sources familiar with the matter that the next generation iMac wouldn’t be introduced until 2023.

After that, Bloomberg revealed that Apple may skip the M2 chip for the iMac as the company’s engineers are already developing an updated version of the all-in-one computer with the M3 chip. 9to5Mac was able to corroborate this report with our own sources.

When will Apple introduce a new iMac?

Based on what we know, there won’t be an M2 iMac, which means that the next new iMac will be equipped with the M3 chip. And since M2 was introduced last June, M3 is unlikely to be announced before WWDC 2023 in June. In other words, don’t expect a new iMac to be released in the first half of 2023. It seems more likely that the M3 iMac will arrive sometime between the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024.

As for other new Macs with the M2 chip, some of them are expected to be introduced later this week, while Apple may hold back some models for the spring or even summer.

