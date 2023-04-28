Friday’s best deals: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now $220 off, Anker iPhone 14 accessories, more

Heading into the weekend, 9to5Toys is back with a fresh batch of price cuts. Headlined by a $220 discount on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at its second-best price ever, the savings also continue over to this Anker iPhone 14 charging bundle at $26. Then have Siri help automate your AC this spring and summer with ecobee’s popular HomeKit SmartThermostat. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $220 on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro

Heading into the weekend, trusted Apple retailer Expercom is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s now previous-generation M1 iPad Pro. The popular device has been largely sold out this year since some all-time low clearance offers last holiday season. But today, the Wi-Fi 256GB configuration of the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro is now resting at $679 shipped. Down from the original $899 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $220 in savings in order to match the best price of the year. This is the second-best discount to date, coming within $29 of the all-time low from back over Black Friday last fall. You’d currently pay $899 for the new M2 model, for comparison.

All powered by the M1 chip, Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity much like its newer M2 counterpart. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package that’s well below the newer M2 model. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more details.

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is offering a bundle on two of its newest charging accessories. Right now, you can score the Anker Nano 3 GaN charger for $26 with a bundled Bio-Based Lightning Cable. Normally fetching $38, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 30% off. This is one of the first chances to save on the items individually, and only the second offer on the bundle period.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more. We previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, which further explores what to expect.

Also included in the bundle, the new Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable takes a more environmentally-friendly take to charging with a design that is made from 40% plant-based materials, including corn and sugarcane. Now you can save on the new release with its companion wall adapter, giving you a perfect refresh to your nightstand charging setup or everyday carry for pairing with iPhone 14. Despite being easier on the Earth with the more conscious construction, it still holds up to the daily wear and tear with build that we wrote home about in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Have Siri control your AC with ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat at $190

Just in time for the warmer weather rolling in, Amazon is now offering the ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat for $190. Dropping from the $220 price tag we’ve been tracking as of late, today’s offer arrives as it fell from the original $250 going rate last fall. Today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and is matching the 2023 low, marking only the second discount of the year in the process.

ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout the tail end of winter and into the inconsistent spring weather. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look

