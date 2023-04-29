iOS 17 updates to Wallet, Health, and Wallpapers allegedly revealed in renders

Ahead of iOS 17 being announced at WWDC in June, rumors have suggested Apple is planning changes to the Wallet app, Health app, and the wallpaper picker interface. A new set of concepts from a source who claims to have seen iOS 17 themselves attempts to visualize what these app redesigns look like…

New app designs reportedly coming in iOS 17

Right off the bat, we’d treat this rumor with skepticism. The source of the leak is @analyst941 on Twitter, who does not have an established long-term track record of accurate iOS leaks. They did, however, correctly predict certain details of the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island ahead of its release.

The source claims to have seen various aspects of iOS 17 themselves, including the new Wallet app, the new Health app, and the revamped interface for customizing your iPhone’s wallpaper. With that knowledge, the source created a set of concepts visualizing what these new designs will look like.

The new Wallet app is said to feature an updated interface that offers search functionality and separated tabs for your cards and your other passes, such as airline boarding passes. iOS 17 will also reportedly add a bottom navigation bar to the Wallet app, with dedicated tabs for “Cash,” “Keys, “IDs,” and “Orders.”

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously reported on Apple’s plans to overhaul the Wallet app with a new design and new features in iOS 17.

The new Health app will reportedly feature a revamped interface for the “Favorites” tab of the app. The new design will allegedly use smaller square-shaped tiles, allowing you to see additional metrics without having to scroll down the app.

Finally, Apple is also reportedly planning to overhaul the process of changing and customizing your iPhone’s wallpaper. The source says:

All new Grid-view displays 9+ wallpapers at once.

Delete wallpapers quickly within the grid view.

Rearrange the order of wallpapers in a grid view.

Share or duplicate wallpapers by swiping up in single-view.

The @analyst941 source shared these concepts on Twitter. Again, we’d treat the rumor with skepticism for now. Apple will officially unveil iOS 17 at WWDC in June, alongside updates to watchOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS.

